Pakistan U16s face Bhutan today

LAHORE: Pakistan under-16 football team will take on Bhutan in their opener of the Under-16 SAFF Championship in Bhutan on Saturday (today).

Pakistan team earlier were scheduled to play their first game on Friday but due to their delayed arrival in Bhutan due to NOC issue their matches were rescheduled by the event's LOC. Pakistan will play their second game against Maldives on September 4. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had won the inaugural edition of the event in 2011 in Nepal.