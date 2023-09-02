Seminar for Asiad-bound athletes from today

LAHORE: A two-day seminar for the athletes and officials featuring in the 19th Asian Games will begin here at the Mayo Gardens Club Pakistan Railways, Garhi Shahu, on Saturday (today).

Lectures on various subjects will be delivered from 10am to 3pm. As many as 250 to 300 athletes and officials will be attending the seminar.

"The objective of the seminar is to impart information on the key topics having paramount importance related to conduct of our athletes and officials. These topics include Doping Controls Nutrition, Competitions Manipulation, Protection from Harassment & Abuse in Sports and individual conduct as all of the will be ambassadors of national prestige," Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said.