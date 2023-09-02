CITY PULSE

In The Tiniest Stir
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abid Aslam, Arslan Farooqi, Asif Ahmed, Irfan Channa, Hamza Bin Faisal, Marjan Baniasadi, Mirza Zeeshan, Onaiz Taji, Rahat Ali, SM Khayam and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘In The Tiniest Stir’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
Eclectic Mix 3.0
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aisha Gul, Ameema Saleem, Bazil Habib, Bilal Jabbar, Hamza Qazi, Jawwad Jan, Maryam Arslan, Ramsha Khan, Sameen Agha and Syeda Shiza Shahid. Titled ‘Eclectic Mix 3.0’, the show will run at the gallery until September 7. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Self Motif
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by S Khurram Abbas, Talia Noor and Wajiha Batool. Titled ‘Self Motif’, the show will run at the gallery until September 5. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
In Between Spaces
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by young female artists from Karachi: Abeeha Hussain, Alizeh Baqai, Haya Faruqui and Rida Fatima Solangi. Titled ‘In Between Spaces’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
