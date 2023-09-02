SRB shows 36pc increase in revenue collection in August

A report was presented on Friday to Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar on the revenue collection drive of the Sindh Revenue Board during the ongoing financial year 2023-24.

The report said the SRB in the month of August this year collected Rs16.02 billion, showing a 36 percent increase as compared to the revenue data of the same month last year.

In August last year, the board had collected Rs11.79 billion in revenue from the province. In the first two months of the current financial year, it collected a total revenue of Rs30.43 billion. This shows a revenue collection growth of 49 percent as compared to the tax collected during the corresponding period of the last financial year. The SRB in the first two months of last financial year 2022-23 had collected a total revenue of Rs20.476 billion.

It said that it was able to increase the tax collection on the basis of cooperation extended to it by the law-abiding taxpayers in the province.

The caretaker CM hoped that the SRB in the current financial year would meet the total revenue collection target of Rs235 billion. He appreciated the revenue collection efforts of the SRB.

Separately, the caretaker CM at the Chief Minister House the newly posted consul general of the United States in Karachi, Conrad Tribble. The meeting was also attended by the chief of the US Consulate’s Political and Economic Unit, Shelley Saxen.

Baqar greeted the US consul general on his posting in Karachi. He on behalf of the Sindh government assured the US diplomat of the fullest support in the discharge of his duties. The US consul general expressed gratitude to the caretaker CM, said a statement issued by the CM House.