Two robbers, policeman injured in encounter

Two suspects and a policeman were wounded during an exchange of fire in the Old City area of Karachi on Friday. The encounter took place within the jurisdiction of the Eidgah police station, after which the police arrested two suspected robbers in an injured state. A police constable, Asif, son of Jaffar, was also wounded in the exchange of fire with the suspects.
The injured cop and the suspects, who were identified as Shah Nawaz and Saqib, were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the suspects’ possession and cases were registered against them.
