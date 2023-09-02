SHC issues warrant against East DC for failure to appear in contempt-of-court case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a bailable warrant against the District East deputy commissioner East for his failure to appear in a contempt-of-court case.

The warrants were issued on a lawsuit of Mohammad Ali Jawaid who had filed a contempt-of-court application against the District East administration and others over violation of court orders.

The applicant submitted that the high court had restrained the district administration and revenue authorities from interfering in possession of his two commercial and residential plots in Sector 6 Deh Songal, Scheme 33, till further orders.

He submitted that the Nazir of the court had also filed a report mentioning that the plaintiff had absolute possession of the land on the subject properties in September, 2022. A counsel for the applicant submitted that the alleged contemnors in violation of the court directives barged into his property, demolished the makeshift rooms for the security guards and told the guards to vacate the premises.

He said the alleged contemnors also warned of registering an FIR against the plaintiff in case he did not vacate the land in question. The high court was requested to initiate a contempt-of-court proceedings against the alleged contemnors for their wilful defiance of the court directives.

A single bench of the high court comprising Justice Agha Faisal observed that East DC Tabraiz Sadiq Marri did not appear before the court despite a court notice without intimation or justification.

The bench issued bailable warrants against the East DC in sum of Rs50,000 and directed him to appear in person on the next hearing. The SHC directed the East DIG to execute the warrants in his supervision.

The high court observed that an assistant director of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) also did not file a reply pertaining to the contempt-of-court application without any intimation or justification.

The SHC directed the SBCA assistant director to appear in person along with a reply, observing that in case he failed to do so, an appropriate order shall be passed to ensure his presence.

Illegal construction

The SHC issued notices to the SBCA and others on a petition against an unauthorised construction in Clifton.

The petitioner, Imran Zafar, submitted in his petition that he was a resident of Clifton Quarters and an unauthorised construction was raised there by a private builder on the plot 108 and109 measuring 6,430 and 4,032 square yards respectively.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that such plots were amalgamated and now a multi-storey commercial building had been raised without any approved plan or approval from the environmental protection agency and SBCA.

A counsel for the respondent builder waived notice on the petition and submitted that the impugned construction was being raised on a commercial plot strictly in accordance with the law after obtaining necessary approvals. He denied any unauthorised construction on the plots in question.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi after the preliminary hearing issued notices to the SBCA and others, and called their comments on September 27.