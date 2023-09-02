ECP writes to caretaker CM for reshuffle in bureaucracy

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar complaining about the Sindh government’s

failure to comply with orders regarding transfer and posting of officers.

Officials said the ECP in its letter said it had not received any list regarding the transfer of additional commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers. Sources in the Sindh government said the ECP had not yet issued the election schedule, once the schedule was announced, appointments and transfers of officers would be made after the commission’s approval.

The letter sent by the ECP to the caretaker CM reads, “The Election Commission of Pakistan under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan is required to conduct free, fair and transparent elections and to provide a level playing field for all the contesting parties.

“The Commission issued directions vide letter dated 15th August 2023 and directed the provincial governments that senior administrative officers including Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, etc. as well as Police Officers including Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers, etc. be reshuffled to post impartial and seasoned officers for the conduct of General Elections.

“However, no such proposal has been received till date in the Election Commission of Pakistan. Regrettably, this does not reflect well on the state of readiness of the provincial government.

“The letter further reads, it is, therefore, desirable that the proposal be forwarded immediately, with proper due diligence, for consideration and approval of the Commission within a week, positively to take further necessary steps for the conduct of elections i.e. appointment of DROs, ROs, AROs and DMOs etc.”