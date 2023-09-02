We will not surrender to terrorists, vows Sarfaraz Bugti

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti has reiterated his government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country and said all possible measures will be taken for maintaining peace to achieve the goals of development and prosperity of the nation.

Addressing the 43rd passing-out ceremony of the PCG Basic Recruit Training Course in Karachi on Friday, he announced that steps would be taken for the addition of a 15 per cent special allowance to salaries of PCGs personnel like the FC.

Bugti said: “The government envisions Balochistan as the future of Pakistan and a peaceful Balochistan is a beacon of hope for strong Pakistan as this vast province is bestowed with precious natural resources and could attain the status of the jugular vein in the economy of the country.”

He said valiant nations face difficult situations gallantly and the Pakistani nation’s unwavering resolve against violence and terrorism cannot be shattered.

“Terrorists want to impose their extremist ideology on 240 million people of Pakistan by violence and acts of intimidation, but we will not surrender and encounter all forms and manifestations of violence with courage and unity,” he vowed and urged that the nation should demonstrate unity in the war against terrorism and foil the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan forces.

Expressing his condolences to the families of Jawans of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, Bugti said, “The entire nation is proud of the unmatched sacrifices of valiant armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the safe, secure, and prosperous future of Pakistan.

“Sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army, paramilitary forces, police, Levies, and people of Pakistan in the war against terrorism will be remembered forever.”

The interim interior minister said that unfortunately, some terrorist elements and their anti-state activities were not only obstructing the development of the province but they were also trying to delude the youth. “Their malicious designs will not succeed.”

Commending the Pakistan Coast Guards’ efforts to make the country’s coastline safe and secure, he said the PCG in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces was striving hard to maintain law and order in the coastal belt, particularly in Balochistan, and over 50 jawans of the PCG had laid down their lives for maintaining peace and foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The interior minister observed that the situation had greatly ameliorated and trade and economic activities were flourishing in coastal areas due to the efforts of the PCG. Moreover, the PCG has successfully accomplished with professional excellence important objectives of prevention of smuggling of drugs, movement of illegal immigrants and activities of anti-state elements and terrorists.

The coast guards, during various actions against smugglers in the previous year, forfeited 18,000 tons of drugs worth millions of dollars in the international market, besides other contraband items worth Rs1,000 million, he noted. Moreover, he said, about 400 illegal immigrants were also captured in the period while a number of criminals were taken to task.

The PCG also played a remarkable role in serving the local communities of the coastal belt by taking an active part in the repair and renovation of schools, provision of clean drinking water, and arranging free medical camps, Bugti highlighted.

He said that the PCG also conducted rescue operations during flood situations and not only evacuated stranded populations to safer areas but also provided food supplies. Recognizing the important role of the PCG, he said, the government provided the organisation with state-of –the-art communication system, necessary equipment, and arms while several measures were taken as well for the welfare of PCG personnel and officers.

Earlier, Director General PCG Brigadier Ghulam Abbas welcomed the interior minister on his arrival at the headquarters of the Pakistan Coast Guards. A smartly turned-out contingent presented a guard of honour to the minister.