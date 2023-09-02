Markets shut across city as traders demand power bills without taxes

Wholesale and big markets of the city remained closed on Friday in protest by traders against inflated electricity bills and rising inflation. Small shops at the neighborhood level, however, remained open as did petrol pumps and medical stores. The strike took place on the call of the Traders Action Committee. All central and major markets of the Old City area were completely closed, including Jodia Bazaar, the largest commodity market.

Jama Cloth Market, Pan Mandi, MA Jinnah Road, Lighthouse Market also remained shut in Saddar. Before the Friday prayers, the traders of the Lighthouse Market raised slogans against K-Electric and inflation.

Traders of Bohri Bazaar, Electronics Market, Cooperative Market, Boulton Market, Empress Market, Gul Plaza, Medicine Market also resorted to a complete shutdown on Friday. Aram Bagh Furniture Market, Liaquatabad, Hyderi, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Karimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar’s markets, Gulbahar Central Market, New MA Jinnah Road and Khalid Bin Waleed Road car showroom markets and Water Pump markets also stayed shut, as did Kharadar, Tower, Eidgah, Urdu Bazaar, Motandas Market, Burnes Road, Akbar Road Motorcycle Market due to the strike call.

Chairman All Karachi Traders Union Atiq Mir said that their strike remained successful on Friday. The traders of Karachi, he said, had become a symbol of solidarity, and all major and important commercial centres of Karachi remained completely closed. “If the bills are not reduced, the series of strikes and protests may intensify, the businessmen of Pakistan are also fighting for the rights of the people, the public is also appealed to participate in the struggle of businessmen as the inflation is unbearable and the trade business has been ruined,” he said.

The purchasing power of the people has ended, Mir said, adding that people are worried about the worst inflation, unemployment, electricity, petrol and gas prices and that is why the shopkeepers kept their business closed in protest.

He said the “artificial trend” of increasing the prices of food items must also be stopped, lamenting that the continuation of the disastrous inflation by the PDM government continues in the caretaker setup as well.

The business community showed solidarity by taking part in the strike, and “we demand withdrawal of excess electricity bills and end to overbilling,” Mir said. He demanded of the caretaker government to direct the FBR to remove taxes from electricity bills and withdraw the petrol price hike, which has fueled the agitation of the people and business community. “The government should take immediate steps to get the country out of the worst economic crisis and inflation,” he said.

He said the businessmen should not be forced to go on an indefinite strike and protests. He demanded reducing the electricity prices and abolish all taxes on the bills. Because of high inflation, he feared mass suicides in the city.

Meanwhile, the KE’s spokesperson in a tweet said they understand the anger of the people, but how they can give relief in something that they have no control over.

“Distribution companies and K-Electric do not have the power to set electricity rates, as the power system, including K-Electric, operates in a regulated environment. An increase in price does not make the company profitable,” the spokesperson added.