Condemnable hike

I condemn the hike in fuel prices and electricity bills in the strongest words. People who listen to the IMF and impose such hikes on people are usually the ones insulated by the impacts of the hikes. I would like our leaders to place themselves in the shoes of an ordinary person and think how they would possible raise their family amidst the incessant increase in prices and bills.

If we as common citizens do not raise our concerns now, in a few months we will all be suffering the same fate. The judiciary is often involved in political matters, I would like them to show the same concern when it comes to economic matters and do something about these absurd electricity bills. When we become quiet on issues that matter, they only get worse, they do not vanish into thin air. I hope the people in government can understand this. I hope they hear and act on the genuine fears of the people of Pakistan, who are not servants of some international monetary organization. Our economic policy should be more in line with our own wellbeing.

Sheeba Ajmal

Peshawar