Inflation emergency

Electricity bills have shot up over the past few months and the trend shows no signs of abating. As a result, most people now find it difficult to make ends meet. It seems there is no system to check the unusual rise in prices. We cannot imagine at what level prices will stabilize. The essential commodities are becoming dearer every day and it seems as though the regulatory system has completely collapsed.

It is time that our government examined the causes behind the ever-increasing prices without any delay. It needs to immediately crackdown on black-marketing, hoarding, and profiteering and it should strictly deal with those who are found guilty.

Iqra Asghar

Karachi