Healthy hearts

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encompass a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, including conditions like coronary artery disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension (high blood pressure). CVDs can lead to severe health complications and stand as a leading global cause of death.
Risk factors for cardiovascular diseases include an unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and genetic predisposition. Managing these risk factors and adopting a healthy lifestyle can help prevent CVDs. Hence, this serves as a reminder for both governments and the public to combat cardiovascular disease through public health initiatives, awareness campaigns, the promotion of healthy lifestyles, and improved healthcare access.
SherJan Fazal
Turbat
