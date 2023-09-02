Dark times

Yet another day has brought yet more depressing news. Petrol and diesel prices have been massively increased by the caretaker government. Our currency has devalued even further, reaching record low parity with the dollar and other foreign currencies. Amid continuing protests and shutdowns against inflated power bills across the country over the past week, the caretaker prime minister now says that the people have to pay their utility bills as there is no way around doing so, according to reports. Meanwhile, inflation remains unrelenting, and the prices of food items, including sugar, have registered a sharp increase. What else is in the government’s bag of dismay for the people?

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad