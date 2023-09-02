Dark times

Yet another day has brought yet more depressing news. Petrol and diesel prices have been massively increased by the caretaker government. Our currency has devalued even further, reaching record low parity with the dollar and other foreign currencies. Amid continuing protests and shutdowns against inflated power bills across the country over the past week, the caretaker prime minister now says that the people have to pay their utility bills as there is no way around doing so, according to reports. Meanwhile, inflation remains unrelenting, and the prices of food items, including sugar, have registered a sharp increase. What else is in the government’s bag of dismay for the people?
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
I condemn the hike in fuel prices and electricity bills in the strongest words. People who listen to the IMF and...
I think it is our duty to hold those in positions of authority and power accountable for their deeds and choices. It...
Despite ongoing protests against inflated electricity bills, the nation has been hit by a double-whammy in the form of...
Electricity bills have shot up over the past few months and the trend shows no signs of abating. As a result, most...
Cardiovascular diseases encompass a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, including conditions...
How come wherever there is an intersection or a U-turn one sees pushcart vendors, motorcycles, pickup trucks, etc...