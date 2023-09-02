The air we breathe

Air pollution is now second only to cardiovascular diseases in terms of threat to human health in Pakistan, according to a report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) in its latest Air Quality Life Index (AQLI). According to the AQLI, air pollution takes 3.9 years off the life of Pakistanis on average, which means that it is cutting life expectancy in our country by almost four years. That Pakistan has become one of the most polluted countries in the world does not come as a surprise, given that some of our major urban centres are now routinely ranked as among the most polluted in the world – Lahore and Karachi are ranked as the eighth and fourteenth most polluted cities in the world, respectively, as per the index. However, few would have thought that this carries such a heavy price in terms of the health and well-being of our people. And the problem is not confined to the urban centres either, with the EPIC report showing that our entire population is living in areas where the annual average particulate pollution levels exceed the PM2.5 concentration of 5 micrograms per cubic meter set by WHO guidelines while 98.3 per cent of people live in areas that exceed our own, far more generous, air quality standards of 15 micrograms per cubic meter. As urbanization continues to accelerate and swallow up our remaining green spaces, the air pollution problem will likely worsen.

There does appear to be growing recognition of the air pollution problem among our policymakers, who passed the National Clean Air Policy in March. Mitigation actions emphasized by the policy include the banning of the open burning of agriculture residue in fields and municipal waste in dumpsites, vehicle emissions standards and stricter emission control standards for industries, according to reports. While new policy to tackle a pressing problem is encouraging, implementation has traditionally been our weak point. When it comes to pollution, the challenge is especially difficult given the ingrained tendency to cut corners while implementing environmental and public health and safety standards in the country, often for economic reasons. There is also the fact that sticks alone will not do the job, the government must also provide a carrot via better, cleaner alternatives to doing things the way we are right now. How will we build and pay for the facilities to burn and store our waste in an environmentally responsible manner? What will be the economic impact of new emissions standards for vehicles on people struggling to cope with inflation? There will have to be an answer to questions like these if we are to make progress on pollution.