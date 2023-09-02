12th edition of IEEEP Fair in Oct

KARACHI: The 12th edition of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan (IEEEP) Fair, a showcase of innovation and collaboration in technology and engineering, will take place at Karachi Expo Center from October 3-5, organisers said on Friday.

The event, which is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors from various sectors, was announced by Chairman IEEEP (Karachi Center) Engr. Khalid Pervez at a soft launch ceremony held at a local hotel.

Sindh’s Secretary Planning & Development Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, praised IEEEP for its role in promoting technological progress and industry collaboration in Pakistan.

He said the fair would provide an opportunity for engineers, entrepreneurs, and professionals to exchange ideas and learn from each other.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, a prominent industrialist and former advisor to the prime minister, lauded the IEEEP’s efforts to unite industry leaders and experts to explore new horizons in technology and engineering.

“The IEEEP exhibition aims to foster innovation and collaboration within the electrical and electronics engineering community. This soft launch provided a sneak peek into the exciting initiatives and opportunities that the fair will offer,” said Engr. Khalid Pervez.

Zohair Naseer, the organizer of the IEEEP Fair, said the fair would feature various segments such as power generation, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, automation and control systems, communication and networking, robotics and artificial intelligence, electronics and consumer appliances, education and research, and engineering services.