Stocks recover from five-day slump after SBP denies emergency rate hike

Stocks closed higher on Friday, recovering from five straight sessions of losses, as the central bank clarified that its monetary policy meeting was not brought forward and investors hoped for the government to meet IMF conditions, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 310.24 points or 0.69 percent to close at 45,312.66 points. The highest index of the day remained at 45,358.29 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 44,795.82 points.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement that its monetary policy committee meeting, scheduled for Sept. 14, was not advanced, but rather to align its calendar with the fiscal year.

The clarification came after some media reports suggested that the SBP might raise interest rates ahead of schedule to address pressure on the rupee.

“Some respite came for investors as market recovered after five consecutive negative sessions,” said Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities. "Investors were still sceptical as participation remained at the lower end."

The KSE-30 index also increased by 117.81 points or 0.74 percent to close at 16,087.73 points . Traded shares decreased by 126 million shares to 161.824 million shares from 287.356 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs4.464 billion from Rs12.303 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.762 trillion against Rs6.715 trillion. Out of 294 companies active in the session, 197 closed in green, 81 in red and 16 remained unchanged.

Major contributions to the index came from HUBC, POL, UBL, PPL and OGDC, as they cumulatively contributed 181 points to the index.

“Surging global crude oil prices and speculations over the likely execution of IMF-approved government circular debt management to ease off power sector circular debt crises played a catalytic role in bullish close,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

The stock market has experienced a substantial 5.33 percent decline on a week-over-week basis, marking the fourth consecutive week of losses since reaching the 49k level, brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said in a note.

However, it added that the market concluded the week on a relatively positive note, with a modest gain of 0.51%, driven by the strong performances of Hub Power Co, Pakistan Oilfields Ltd and United Bank Ltd.

“As the new trading week begins, the critical targets to watch are the regaining of the 46k level and maintaining stability above 45k,” it said. “These developments are essential to suggest that a potential market low is in place.”

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs89 to Rs7,000 per share, followed by Indus Motor Co, which increased by Rs52 to Rs987.71 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bhanero Tex., which fell by Rs34.99 to Rs890.01 per share, followed by Premium Tex., which decreased by Rs29.98 to Rs370.15 per share.

Nishat Chun Pow remained the volume leader with 14.182 million shares which closed lower by Re1.0 to Rs17.97 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 12.700 million shares, which closed higher by one paisa to Rs1.15 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Al-Shaheer Corp, SEARLR2, JS Bank Ltd, Dewan Motors, Symmetry Group, Pak Petroleum, D.G.K. Cement and Nishat Power. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 43.606 million shares from 82.716 million shares.