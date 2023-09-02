Rupee falls sharply in open market, interbank rate unchanged

KARACHI: The rupee was steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday after hitting a record low for the eighth consecutive session, but fell sharply in the open market amid import pressure, capital outflows and political uncertainty, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 305.47 per dollar in the interbank market, little changed from Thursday’s close of 305.54. However, it dropped by 5 rupees to 328 per dollar in the open market, where it has been volatile for the past two weeks.

The gap between the interbank and open market rates widened to 7.5 percent, the highest since June. The currency has lost 4.6 percent of its value since the caretaker government took charge in mid August.

The rupee’s depreciation is partly due to the relaxation of import restrictions, which were imposed curb dollar outflows.

The government eased import restrictions to meet the conditions of a $3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund. The easing of curbs has increased the demand for dollars to pay for imports, while exports have remained weak.

The currency is also under pressure from political uncertainty and economic challenges. The country is facing a balance of payments crisis, a fiscal deficit, and rising inflation.

"The interbank market was less volatile because it is more liquid," said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“If the grey rate is high and people are concerned about the economy dollar hoarding starts. That's why the reaction is sharp in open market versus interbank.”

Traders said the open market is also influenced by the demand from pilgrims who are traveling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Ziarat, as well as from smugglers and informal traders who use hawala channels to transfer money abroad.

“We must wait and see if the rupee has a correction in the interbank market in the coming days or if it will become unstable once more,” said Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of ECAP. “If the currency stabilizes, the growing difference between interbank and open market rates will be reduced. However, the rupee’s decline will continue as long as foreign exchange inflows do not materialise.”

The Pakistan Business Council, a pan-industry advocacy group, said that the sudden drop in the value of the rupee was due to a combination of factors, including a premature relaxation of import restrictions, weakening exports, and the diversion of remittances to hawala.

The council said that global demand was unlikely to revive due to monetary tightening in the main markets that Pakistan serves. It also said that withdrawal of regionally competitive energy tariffs for exporters would not help the value proposition.

The council urged the government and the central bank to communicate effectively with the public and the business community about their policies and plans to stabilize the economy and the currency.