FPCCI slams POL price hike, calls govt clueless

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed profound concern over the latest petroleum price hike, and stated that the government was clueless as to the socioeconomic repercussions of this decision.

“FPCCI can see the inflationary pressures mounting beyond the control of any sector or industry to absorb. Industrial shut downs; decline in exports; dwindling domestic demand; social unrest; unemployment and non-existent economic growth will follow,” FPCCI President Ifran Iqbal Sheikh said in a statement.

The most glaring and worrisome aspect of the last few hikes is that the petroleum levy on petrol has now increased to Rs60/litre. “This is bad economics in these times of stagflation and recessionary tendencies in the economy – as we need out-of-the-box solutions to stabilise the economy instead of ruthlessly counterproductive decisions,” he added.

Sheikh explained that the apex body forewarned the authorities’ a number of times over the last few months that they need to address the teething problems in the import of Russian crude, ie handling of oil cargoes, adjustments required vis-à-vis refining processes and commercial transactional procedures to settle oil payments.

“Nevertheless, the authorities failed to listen to us, else, we would have more Russian crude by now, which is cheaper by a whopping 35-40 percent as compared to international markets today,” he added.

The FPCCI chief reminded that just four week ago, the authorities announced Rs7.50/kWh raise in electricity prices, and, just about the same raise two weeks back in petroleum products, ie 6-7 percent, despite FPCCI’s repeated demands that electricity and petroleum prices should be stabilised by curtailing the distribution and line losses and reducing systemic inefficacies.

He asked how the export orders-in-hand should be met in a profitable manner after the triple blow of electricity tariff increase and petroleum price hikes thrice within a short-span of 4 weeks – resulting in uncertainty and price instability.

Domestic and international demand for Pakistani products will be at an all-time low as inflation has severely affected the purchasing power of the domestic consumers and, for international and regional markets, Pakistani products have become uncompetitive by a large margin.

Sheikh recalled that the government has missed all macroeconomic indicators and their targets for FY23 and, for FY24 as well, these continuing bad economic decisions will have a lasting effect on all economic performance indicators – be it exports, industrial production, inflation, employment generation and revenues.