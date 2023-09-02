Exports edge up from double-digit decline, imports plunge in Aug

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's exports saw a significant shift in August, with the pace of decline slowing to single digits, marking a notable change from the sharp double-digit decline observed since November 2022, official data showed on Friday.

Exports declined 4.8 percent in August compared to the same month of last year, but increased by 14.27 percent over the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Imports also saw a substantial decrease of 25.8 percent year-on-year, but increased by 21.16 percent month-on-month.

The trade deficit in August was reduced by 40.4 percent to $2.13 billion from $3.57 billion in the same month of last year. In July, the trade deficit was $1.64 billion.

The PBS said that in July-August, the first two months of the fiscal year 2023-24, exports decreased by 6.4 percent to $4.43 billion, and imports decreased by 24.75 percent to $8.2 billion over the same period of last fiscal.

Last year during these two months, the exports were $4.73 billion, and imports at $11.04 billion. The trade deficit during the two-month period was reduced by 40.3 percent to $3.76 billion from $6.3 billion in the previous year.

It is to be noted that since October 2022, Pakistani exports have been on a nosedive. The year-on-year export reductions for October 2022 were 3.25 percent, November 17.6 percent, December 16.3 percent, January 15.4 percent, February 18.67 percent, March 14.76 percent, April 26.7 percent, and May 16.7 percent, June 18.7 percent, July 12.7 percent, but in August it reduced by 4.8 percent.

The trade bulletin for August 2023 revealed that goods exports amounted to $2.36 billion, up from $2.086 billion in July 2023 and down from $2.48 billion in August 2022. Meanwhile, goods imports in August 2023 were valued at $4.49 billion, up from $3.71 billion in July 2023 and down from $6.05 billion in August 2022.

It is to be noted that throughout the fiscal year 2022-23, the country saw a significant reduction in the trade deficit, which shrunk by 43 percent to $27.55 billion, down from $48.35 billion in the previous fiscal year. During the same period, total exports declined by 12.7 percent, reaching $27.7 billion, while imports shrank by 31 percent, amounting to $55.3 billion.

In July 2023, services exports were valued at $538 million, while imports amounted to $810.9 million, resulting in a deficit of $272.9 million. In June 2023, exports were recorded at $574 million, imports at $699 million, and the deficit at $124.96 million. During the month under review, services exports decreased by 6.3 percent and imports down by 16 percent compared to the previous month.

Comparing July 2023’s trade performance with the same month of the previous year, exports were up by 2.2 percent, and imports increased by 45.2 percent. In July 2022, services exports amounted to $526.6 million, and imports were $558.4 million, resulting in a deficit of $31.85 million.

In July 2023, the services trade deficit was recorded at $272.9 million, marking an increase of 756.8 percent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year ($31.8 million).