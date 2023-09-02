SBP says no off-cycle meeting; rate decision

on September 14

By our correspondent

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) denied speculation that it may hold an emergency meeting to raise interest rates, saying it will stick to its scheduled policy review on September 14.

The SBP said in a statement on Friday that reports about an off-cycle meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee were “completely baseless” and that it would be “premature” to forecast the future policy rate.

“The reports making rounds in media about holding of an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of SBP are completely baseless,” the central bank said.

“Furthermore, it would be premature to forecast the future policy rate as only the MPC, which is an independent statutory body, is empowered to decide about the policy rate,” it added. “The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2023, during which it will take stock of the economic developments and take appropriate decision in the matter.” The statement came amid market rumors that the SBP may hike the policy rate at an urgent meeting to stem the slide of the rupee, which has lost 4.6 percent of its value against the dollar since the caretaker government took over in mid August. The currency closed at 305.45 per dollar on Friday. The SBP has kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent since July 31, after raising it by 1,500 basis points since September 2021 to curb inflation and support the currency.

Analysts expect the central bank to tighten monetary policy further at its next meeting due to rising inflationary pressures from a weaker rupee and higher energy costs.

“Rates are likely to go up as inflation will remain on higher side unlike earlier expectations. Falling rupee and higher energy prices will keep CPI [consumer price index] high in the short-run,” said Mohammed Sohail, the CEO of Topline Securities. Pakistan’s consumer price index rose 27.4% in August from a year earlier, slightly lower than 28.3 percent in July but still held higher levels. The average inflation in the first two months of this fiscal year was 27.84 percent, compared with 26.10 percent in the same period last year.

The August inflation came lower than market expectations of 28-29 percent mainly mainly due to lower food inflation, said Topline Securities in a note. “We anticipate monthly CPI inflation to remain on the higher side amid recent hike in local fuel and electricity prices. On year-on-year basis inflation is now likely to come down but at a much slower pace than earlier due to falling rupee,” said the brokerage.

The country’s balance of payments position also worsened in July, when it posted a current account deficit of $809 million after four consecutive months of surpluses. The deficit widened from $504 million in June due to higher imports and lower remittances. The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP dropped by $81 million to $7.849 billion in the week ending August 25.