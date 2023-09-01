Indian court orders Omar Abdullah to pay Rs0.15m alimony to wife

ISLAMABAD: Delhi High Court has ordered former chief minister Indian held Kashmir Omar Abdullah to pay Rs0.15 million alimony to his separated wife Payal Abdullah. The amount includes Rs60,000 for the educational expenses of their son.
The court passed the order on the review petition of Payal Abdullah, who had challenged the verdict of the trial court.
The trial court had ordered Omar Abdullah to pay Rs75,000 per month alimony to Payal and Rs25,000 to his son till the age of 18. Unsatisfied with the decision of trial court, Payal had filed the review petition in the High Court. She argued that the amount was not enough for his son to bear educational as well as daily expenditures nor was he old enough to earn by himself. He is dependent on his parents.
The court in its order said Omar Abdullah has sound financial resources and he has an obligation to pay maintenance cost of his wife and son. He cannot be exempted from his responsibilities.
