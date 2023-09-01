Plea to bar Imaan’s arrest in another case put off

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the petition to prevent the arrest of Imaan Mazari in any other case until September 4. Officials from the Interior Ministry appeared before the court for the hearing of the petition, which sought protective bail for Imaan Mazari and information about cases against her.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing and questioned the Interior Ministry officials whether they had obtained details about the cases filed against Imaan Mazari in various provinces.

“One case has been filed against Imaan Mazari in Islamabad.”

The Interior Ministry officials informed the court that the federal government lacks the authority to influence cases in the provinces.Responding to the officials’ remarks, the court said: “We are only asking for information.” The officials cited a delay in receiving the order and requested more time to provide the requested details.Expressing concern, lawyer Salman Akram Raja, representing Imaan Mazari, stated: “We fear that Imaan Mazari might be rearrested outside Adiala Jail.” The court inquired about the Interior Ministry’s instructions in such cases, to which it replied that Imaan Mazari was currently in jail and the proper legal procedures should be followed.The court said that it would not comment on what should or should not have been said by Imaan Mazari. The court also instructed that its orders be conveyed to the interior secretary regarding the Imaan Mazari case. The hearing was adjourned until September 4.