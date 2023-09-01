Corruption inquiry: SHC restrains NAB from arresting four excise and taxation officials

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting four excise and taxation officials in a corruption case.

Excise and taxation officials Abdul Wahid Sheikh, Sheikh Hasan Ali Sharif, Amir Gul Sharif and Amir, alleged to be front men of Pakistan People Party leader and former provincial excise minister Mukesh Chawla, had approached the high court against their possible arrests in a NAB inquiry pertaining to charges of misuse of authority and corruption in a vehicle registration scam.

Their counsel submitted that NAB wanted to arrest the petitioners though they were willing to cooperate in the investigation. The counsel requested the court to restrain NAB from arresting the petitioners and direct the bureau to provide details of charges if any against them. The court issuing notices to NAB and others called their comments on September 12 and restrained the bureau from arresting the petitioners till the next hearing. It is pertinent to mentioned that the SHC had earlier restrained NAB from arresting Chawla in the inquiry and had directed him to cooperate in the investigation.