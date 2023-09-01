US consul general meets Punjab governor

LAHORE: The recently appointed US Consul-General to Lahore, Kristin K. Hawkins, met Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House, here Thursday. Nicholas Katsakis, Political and Economic Chief of the US Consulate, was also present.

The discussions encompassed crucial topics such as education, trade, climate change, and the Jaranwala incident.The governor warmly welcomed the newly appointed US consul-general and extended his best wishes. He voiced his sentiments regarding the desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala and the ensuing incidents of church and house burning, expressing his deep sadness and condemnation.

He said that the Punjab government had expedited the restoration of the affected churches and handed them back to the Christian community in an improved state. Additionally, compensation was provided to the victims for the reconstruction of their houses US Consul-General Kristin K. Hawkins displayed a keen interest in the Punjab Governor’s Consortium on Environment, highlighting the potential for joint initiatives between the US and Punjab to combat climate change challenges. She affirmed her commitment to play a significant role in promoting people-to-people connections between the two countries.