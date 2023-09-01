Imran moves LHC over bail rejection

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who was incarcerated in Attock jail following his conviction in Toshakhana case, on Thursday filed separate petitions in the Lahore High Court challenging the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail pleas in different cases against him.

The PTI chief was on interim bail in nine cases, of which six were pending before sessions court and three before an anti-terrorism court.

The petition filed in the LHC stated the sessions court as well as the ATC dismissed bail applications due to the non-appearance of Imran Khan. The court was informed that the PTI chief was convicted under the Election Act and is currently under arrest. It cited various judgments of the superior courts where the absence of the petitioner from the bail hearing was overlooked.

On August 15, the Islamabad ATC dismissed three petitions of the PTI chief for bail extension, while an additional district and sessions judge rejected six similar petitions as Khan was absent during the hearing due to his detention. The cases were registered with the Khanna, Barakahu, Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations of the capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified for five years in the Toshakhana case.