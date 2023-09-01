Delaying polls in Punjab, KP: PTI to file contempt plea against CEC, ECP members

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced Thursday to file a contempt petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Supreme Court (SC) after the top court dismissed its plea, seeking review of its order of holding polls to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

Reacting to the SC verdict, the PTI spokesperson said that the PTI would approach the apex court and file a contempt petition against the ECP for delaying polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in sheer violation of the constitution. “The top court would be moved against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and its four members,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the PTI had taken a constitutional and democratic step to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP, and that the ECP should have held elections in the provinces within the constitutionally mandated 90 days of the dissolution.

However, he said that the commission took the criminal step of postponing elections for an indefinite period instead of following the intent of the constitution and the order of the apex court, adding that the verdict had brought forth ECP’s real intent, as the commission even completely failed to satisfy the court about its unconstitutional actions during the hearing on the review petition.

The spokesperson stated that the top court indicted the electoral body by dismissing its review petition for having violated the constitution. He announced that the party would file contempt pleas against the ECP and its members, including the CEC, so that they could be held accountable for their ‘crime’.