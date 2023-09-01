Plan to boost exports to $80bn will be ready within 90 days: Gohar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Gohar Ijaz said that a strategic plan to boost the exports of the country to $80 billion will be ready in the 90 days while it was available to the government in book form.

Addressing a Pakistani-Chinese JV SUV variant vehicle launching ceremony here on Thursday, he offered all the incentives including taxes, and import facilities to the export-oriented industry. “Please, come up with the plan that out of these 3,000 manufacturing units’ assembly plants, how many would be exported from Pakistan,” he asked the owner of the company.

“Pakistanis have huge buying power in Pakistani rupees but we need buying power in dollars for which Pakistani producers have to market their products in the global markets,” he said.

He believed that Pakistani products have potential in the global market but unfortunately exporting culture was not developed for the last 75 years. All Pakistani products are viable for exports ranging from the day-to-day consumer products to luxury products. “But we don’t know how to market these products.

Thus, we need to work hard on marketing Pakistani products in the global markets,” he said.

Gohar said that no one from abroad will come to rescue and save the country and people of this country, rather only local entrepreneurs can protect and save the country by increasing their exports. Pakistani people need to make their local products and export it in international markets, he added.