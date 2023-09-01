UK’s Royal Navy conducts exercise with Pak Navy in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The UK Royal Navy’s HMS Lancaster, with an embarked helicopter, visited Karachi and conducted a bilateral exercise, WHITE STAR IV, with the Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival at Karachi Port, the Royal Navy ship was warmly received by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and the British High Commission. After the port visit, Pakistan Navy ships TAIMUR and ASLAT, along with Pakistan Navy maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and PAF fighters, conducted a two-day bilateral exercise with the Royal Navy ship and helicopter.

The bilateral exercise covered a range of advanced operational drills, encompassing facets of maritime warfare, operations, live gunnery firing, and defence against asymmetric threats. The exercise will further enhance collaboration through mutual exchange of experience and improve interoperability between the two navies.

Exercise WHITE STAR is a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to contribute to regional peace and stability and enhance interoperability. The visit of the Royal Navy ship and the conduct of the exercise has further strengthened the ties between the two navies.

Concurrent with the ship’s visit, Deputy Commander Combined Maritime Forces Commodore Philip Edward Dennis RN also visited Pakistan, called on senior Pakistan Navy officials and discussed future collaboration to enhance regional maritime security.