UK’s Royal Navy conducts exercise with Pak Navy in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The UK Royal Navy’s HMS Lancaster, with an embarked helicopter, visited Karachi and conducted a bilateral exercise, WHITE STAR IV, with the Pakistan Navy.
Upon arrival at Karachi Port, the Royal Navy ship was warmly received by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and the British High Commission. After the port visit, Pakistan Navy ships TAIMUR and ASLAT, along with Pakistan Navy maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and PAF fighters, conducted a two-day bilateral exercise with the Royal Navy ship and helicopter.
The bilateral exercise covered a range of advanced operational drills, encompassing facets of maritime warfare, operations, live gunnery firing, and defence against asymmetric threats. The exercise will further enhance collaboration through mutual exchange of experience and improve interoperability between the two navies.
Exercise WHITE STAR is a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to contribute to regional peace and stability and enhance interoperability. The visit of the Royal Navy ship and the conduct of the exercise has further strengthened the ties between the two navies.
Concurrent with the ship’s visit, Deputy Commander Combined Maritime Forces Commodore Philip Edward Dennis RN also visited Pakistan, called on senior Pakistan Navy officials and discussed future collaboration to enhance regional maritime security.
ISLAMABAD: Delhi High Court has ordered former chief minister Indian held Kashmir Omar Abdullah to pay Rs0.15 million...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the petition to prevent the arrest of Imaan...
ISLAMABAD: Blaming the outgoing PDM government for opening the ‘floodgate of inflation’, PTI’s focal person on...
KARACHI: The director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority suspended seven officers in an effort to...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday restrained the National Accountability Bureau from arresting four excise...
ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court to strike down amendments to rules of the National Database and...