Maid murder case: Khairpur ATC remands accused in police custody

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Khairpur on Thursday, after hearing the arguments of plaintiff and defendant’s lawyers, handed over accused Asad Shah to the police on seven-day physical remand.

Bachal Kazi, IO, in the Fatima Furriro murder case, requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused as the police wanted to access data of the mobile phone of the accused.The IO informed the judge of the ATC Khairpur that a letter had been received from the home department to bring accused Asad to Karachi for taking his DNA samples.

The judge of the ATC Khairpur remanded accused Asad Shah in police custody for seven days.