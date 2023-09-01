PBC convenes lawyers conference on Sept 5

ISLAMABAD: After Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) also convened All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Conference for addressing the prevailing constitutional crisis, exorbitant increase in electricity bills as well as holding of general elections in the country.

Vice Chairman and Chairman Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council have convened the All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Conference to be held at his office in the Supreme Court, Islamabad on September 5.

During the convention, the current constitutional crisis, holding of general elections as well as price hike including the exorbitant increase in electricity bills and petrol prices will be discussed, says a press release issued here on Thursday by the Secretary Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

Earlier, on August 28, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also announced to convene All Pakistan Lawyers Convention to be held in Islamabad on September 7.

It was stated that decision was taken during the meeting of Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) held here chaired by Barrister Abid S Zuberi President SCBAP.

It was further stated that the meeting showed its deep concern over the likely delay in holding of general elections beyond the stipulated timeframe of 90 days, as provided in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and further showed its serious reservations about the issues related to rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and grave violations of human rights. The meeting unanimously resolved to convene an All Pakistan Lawyers Convention at Islamabad on September 7 to address these pressing issues and raise the collective voice of the legal fraternity.