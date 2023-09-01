IHC fines IGP, orders him to pay Rs25,000 to Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has levied a fine of Rs25,000 on the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) in relation to Shireen Mazari’s petition, which seeks the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The fine has been imposed due to the IGP’s failure to submit a reply despite multiple court orders. The court’s directive stipulates that the IGP is to pay Rs25,000 to petitioner Shireen Mazari before the upcoming hearing. The high court observed that the IGP had been instructed to furnish a reply within a week, by August 21.

However, the IGP did not meet this deadline, and as of August 29, no reply had been filed. Consequently, a fine of Rs25,000 has been imposed on the IGP for failing to submit the reply on the designated date.

Despite the absence of the reply, the high court had previously directed the IGP to initiate an investigation into the matter. As per the court’s order, a response is to be filed within two weeks following the completion of the investigation.Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued a three-page written decision in this regard.