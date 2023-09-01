IHC issues notices to respondents on plea against PTI chief’s trial in jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against his trial in the cipher case at Attock Jail and served notices to respondents for comments.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case along with the objections raised by the Registrar Office. The PTI chief’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat adopted the stance that the Registrar Office had objected that they had made multiple prayers in one petition. The chief justice said that it did not matter and instructed the lawyer to give arguments on merit.

Whether the venue of the court had been changed, he asked.

The lawyer argued that the forum for hearing cases related to the Official Secrets Act was a magistrate and the judge of an Anti-Terrorism Court could not be entrusted to hear such matters. He also prayed to the court to fix the case for hearing in next week. The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case.