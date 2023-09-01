Rabbani takes strong exception to diplomats’ meetings with CEC

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, taking a strong exception on diplomats in Islamabad, their meetings with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan and making statements on timing and transparency of elections, said it is inappropriate for diplomats in Islamabad to individually meet the Chief Election Commissioner, as the Commission has entered the election mode after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“It is incorrect for diplomats to continuously make statements on the timing and transparency of elections,” he said Thursday while terming the foreign diplomats’ meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner and making statements on transparency and timing of the elections as ‘interference in internal affairs of Pakistan”.

Declaring the statements of the diplomats as ‘interference in internal affairs of Pakistan’, Rabbani said that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister needs to talk to officials of his own ranks rather than the Acting Deputy Secretary.

“The holding of elections is an internal matter for Pakistan, and any outside comments or observations should not erode the remaining vestiges of our political sovereignty. We are not a client state, and while our financial and political sovereignty may be compromised at the moment, we are a proud people,” he said.