‘Steel smuggling pushing Pakistan economy to disaster’

ISLAMABAD: The unchecked smuggling of steel from neighboring countries, particularly Iran and Afghanistan, is pushing Pakistan’s economy to the brink of disaster, prompting urgent calls for action to save the domestic steel industry and safeguard the nation’s future.

According to the statement issued by the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) which says that they are raising the alarm, highlighting the dire implications of this unchecked menace.

The authorities concerned are not taking concrete measures to halt the menace of smuggling despite repeated frantic appeals to the concerned highest authorities by PALSP.

With a staggering annual loss of over Rs25 billion in tax revenues and foreign exchange reserves, the unchecked smuggling operations have been responsible for funneling approximately 500,000 metric tons of steel annually from Iran and Afghanistan. This activity not only accelerates the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee but also severely undermines economic stability.

“The unchecked smuggling of steel is wreaking havoc on our economy, affecting our currency valuation and undermining the legitimacy of our domestic industries,” warns Wajid Bukhari, Secretary General of PALSP. “Ignoring this threat will have severe repercussions for our present and future.”

A critical consequence of the unregulated smuggling is the mounting pressure it exerts on the open market USD, resulting in an increase in interbank rates. While some financial experts advocate increasing interest rates as a solution to control interbank rates, PALSP contends that such measures would inadvertently harm the legitimate, tax-paying sector and inadvertently foster more smuggling. This approach, rather than addressing the root issue, would compound the pressure on open market USD operations.

The consequences of inaction are already manifesting. The Pakistani Rupee’s freefall, propelled by unchecked steel smuggling, has driven the open market USD rate to a concerning 325. The tax-paying, documented manufacturers within the interbank realm are facing increasing infeasibility as smuggling operations thrive, further distorting the market.

“Declaring a war on smuggling is not just a choice; it’s a necessity to secure our nation’s economic future,” emphasizes Bukhari. “Our financial stability and the prosperity of future generations hang in the balance.”

Beyond the economic toll, the smuggling crisis is eroding the rule of law and accountability. Reports of official complicity and corruption highlight the systemic challenges that exacerbate the problem. PALSP’s call for comprehensive measures, including restricting steel imports to sea routes, enhanced surveillance, digitalization, and stringent penalties for complicity, remains crucial.

The consequences of this illicit trade extend beyond economic repercussions. The funds generated from steel smuggling risk being channeled towards terrorism-related activities, posing a potential challenge for Pakistan on the international stage, including its standing with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The smuggling crisis has dealt a heavy blow to the domestic steel industry, particularly in Baluchistan. The region’s steel industry has been severely compromised, with smuggled, non-taxed Iranian billets flooding the markets of major cities, undercutting local producers.

The gravity of the situation lies not only in the economic losses but also in the erosion of the rule of law. The absence of weighing bridges and scanning facilities at border checkpoints in Baluchistan has emboldened smuggling networks. Allegations of official patronage and corruption further deepen concerns.

Experts emphasize that the solution requires comprehensive measures. PALSP calls for the restriction of steel imports exclusively to sea routes to enhance monitoring and control. The installation of advanced scanning equipment at checkpoints, digitalization of processes, and stricter penalties for complicity are recommended to curtail the rampant smuggling.

The urgency of the situation is being recognized at the highest levels of governance. The Ministry of Interior has initiated interventions to combat smuggling and safeguard the economy. However, the scale of the challenge demands consistent, determined, and collective efforts from all stakeholders.

As Pakistan’s steel industry teeters on the precipice, the nation’s leadership is confronted with a stark choice. Swift and comprehensive action against smuggling is not just a matter of policy; it is a litmus test of the country’s commitment to its economic resilience, industry, and the prosperity of generations to come.