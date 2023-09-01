Mango, cricket and bilateral trade: in conversation with British HC

KARACHI: During a conversation with Geo Pakistan on August 31, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott spoke about bilateral ties between the UK and Pakistan, making information accessible to potential Pakistani students, and her thoughts on the Pakistani mango.

The interview – conducted by hosts Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan -- started off with Shah asking the British high commis-sioner of her first impressions of Karachi as a first-time visitor to the city.

“It [Karachi] is big. Everything is happening here. It’s a little bit chaotic but I like it that way. I think that’s what big cities should be like and I’ve had a great time so far meeting the whole range of youth, business, climate, newspaper people and of course the whole gamut of political actors here”, observed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott.

The high commissioner did add though that what she had not “done yet is see any heritage like I managed to do in Lahore”.Speaking of heritage, asked Geo, the British High Commission did have a sort of heritage-building like house in Karachi? The British high commissioner explained that the house in question [Acton House] is “150 years old”, adding that she will be visiting “the Unesco Heritage sites over the weekend”. When Abdullah Sultan brought up the fact that a royal navy ship HMS Lancaster was docked at Karachi Port at a time when she too happened to be in the city, the British high commissioner laughingly said it wasn’t “a coincidence!” and then went on to give a brief introduction to the HMS Lancaster: “the Lancaster is what’s known as a Type 23 frigate. I have no idea what one of those is but it’s very big, it’s very gray, it can shoot things down, and it can have a helicopter land on it. It’s part of a regular series of ship visits; this is at least the 45th ship.”When Shah asked her about her view on the current security situation in this region and what she thought the role the UK could play, the British high commissioner said that Pakistan has two “huge neighbours and a whole host of other challenges and opportuni-ties…the border with Afghanistan continues to be a source of trade opportunity but also potential insecurity.”

She continued: “We [the UK] continue to work more broadly on things like counter-IED training, counter-explosive training, medical training etc [plus] cooperation and information sharing with your security authorities because we’re very aware that Pakistan is on the front-line of many of the bad things [that can happen].”British High Commissioner Jane Marriot told the Geo Pakistan hosts that the UK has “tripled trade in the last three years between Pakistan and the UK. Primarily it’s textiles from Pakistan to the UK and metals from the UK to Pakistan, which is important, but it doesn’t feel very 21st century. So, what we have started doing is looking at how we can work on your tech, startups, services and real-ly looking at some of those investment opportunities.” The high commissioner added that “There is so much potential here and there are so many UK companies that want to come in but they are looking at some of the economic uncertainty here at the moment and waiting for it to be a little bit more stable.”

On a lighter note, the British high commissioner was happy to talk about experiencing some part of mango season in the country. Telling Huma Amir Shah that she had wanted to make sure there was “enough mango jam or frozen [mango] or mango chutney to get us through the winter”, she was also happy to hear from Abdullah Sultan that there could also be mango cakes, asking for a recipe from him or any viewers watching the interview. How can the British High Commission help Pakistani students who wish to study in the UK navigate the visa and university applica-tion processes? The British high commissioner told Geo Pakistan’s hosts that “tens of thousands of Pakistani students are studying in the UK at any given moment…I think sometimes we can be a bit more clear on exactly what it is you have to do. There’s a lot of forms; there’s a lot of things that you need to do…and it’s not always immediately obvious what to follow so we are planning some communications out what we can do to make that more accessible.”She also added that the next round of Chevening scholarship was opening soon: “a few days ago I waved off 69 scholars to the UK [with] Masters and PhD scholarships fully paid for; these are Commonwealth and Chevening scholarships. The next window for ap-plications opens about the 12th of September for about six weeks and we’re looking for bright students who’ve already got an under-grad, some experience … and we’re really looking at things like climate change, life sciences -- things Pakistan and the UK can work on together.When asked by Abdullah Sultan about more planned for milestone bilateral moments between the UK and Pakistan, such as the Brit-ish cricket team coming to Pakistan, the high commissioner – who is said to be a Naseem Shah fan -- said that the “Pakistani men’s and women’s team will be going over to England in early 2024, sort of April or May, and then reciprocal visits back here which I’m really looking forward to.”