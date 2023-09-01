Pakistan has irrefutable proof of Indian state terror: Jilani

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said that Pakistan has irrefutable proofs of Indian state terrorism.
In an informal chat with beat reporters in Islamabad, Jilani said that Pakistan could not move forward unless Kashmir issue is resolved.
He said that India is involved in water aggression as there is a violation of the Indus Basin Agreement.
Jalil Abbasi said that it is good as Taliban Supreme Leader Mulla Haibuttalah had declared attack on Pakistan as ‘Heram’. He said that 1800 containers are going to Afghanistan, Central Asian States and Russia. He said with the establishment of investment council, the obstacles of red tapism have come to an end. He said that there are opportunities of $30 billion investment in mining and mineral. He said that Iran and Pakistan are determined to complete the gas pipeline. Meanwhile, the representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Pakistan, Samuel Razak, met the foreign minister in Islamabad.
KARACHI: During a conversation with Geo Pakistan on August 31, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott...
PESHAWAR: The officials, high and low, of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are availing a free fuel facility of around Rs7 billion...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday called out to the United Nations that it is time to proactively address the safety and...
LAHORE: Having a combined GDP of approximately 15.8 trillion Euros, the 27 member states of the European Union are not...
LONDON: Nepal, home to the world’s tallest mountains, remarkable ancient sites and lush rainforests. Despite this...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is contemplating introducing a short-duration Hajj...