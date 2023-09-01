Pakistan has irrefutable proof of Indian state terror: Jilani

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said that Pakistan has irrefutable proofs of Indian state terrorism.

In an informal chat with beat reporters in Islamabad, Jilani said that Pakistan could not move forward unless Kashmir issue is resolved.

He said that India is involved in water aggression as there is a violation of the Indus Basin Agreement.

Jalil Abbasi said that it is good as Taliban Supreme Leader Mulla Haibuttalah had declared attack on Pakistan as ‘Heram’. He said that 1800 containers are going to Afghanistan, Central Asian States and Russia. He said with the establishment of investment council, the obstacles of red tapism have come to an end. He said that there are opportunities of $30 billion investment in mining and mineral. He said that Iran and Pakistan are determined to complete the gas pipeline. Meanwhile, the representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Pakistan, Samuel Razak, met the foreign minister in Islamabad.