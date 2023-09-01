Ministry mulls short duration Haj package

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is contemplating introducing a short-duration Hajj package under the Government’s regular Hajj scheme.

The proposal containing two different Hajj packages including short and long duration was discussed at a briefing session about next year’s Hajj operation. Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed chaired the session and said the Government was considering introducing a Hajj package of short duration along with a long duration package to give the option to intending Pakistani pilgrims to choose between the two. Presently, there is only one package of 42 to 45 days stay in two holy cities in Saudi Arabia including five days of Hajj under the regular scheme. However, those who want a brief stay due to compulsions at home, have to opt for private tour operators on comparatively expensive packages.

Under the Government’s regular, the Hajj expenses came down to around Rs 10, 25,000 from 11,75,000 following refunds given to pilgrims on their return to home. On the other hand, packages offered by private Hajj operators start from Rs 1.4 million.