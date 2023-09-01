X, formerly Twitter, to offer video, audio calls: Elon Musk

This photo shows the X logo (formerly Twitter) on a smartphone screen in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Worth in excess of $275.2 billion, the Twitter owner, Elon Reeve Musk, has announced some major changes, including audio and video call facility, for his San Francisco-based social media platform, which has around 450 million monthly active users, over 1.3 billion accounts, 237.8 million monetizable daily active users and US$ three billion revenues as of 2023.

According to UK’s “Daily Mail,” the forthcoming changes will affect every user, although calling other profiles via social media apps such as Instagram already exists.

The “Daily Mail” writes: “Audio and video calls will soon be available on desktop and phone for ‘X.’ The move comes just as Elon Musk announced plans to axe its blocking feature, despite the troubling risk of stalkers, scammers and spammers. While this move puts X in line with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, a cyber-security expert has warned that serious questions surround its safety. It’s been almost two weeks since Musk announced his intentions to remove the blocking function from every aspect of X aside from direct messaging. While this has not yet come to fruition, it could mean that users will not be able to limit who they interact with online. This was met with floods of concern from X users, with many fearful of harassment and scams. And this may only worsen, as Jake Moore, a Global Cyber-security Advisor at ESET, warns that unsolicited calls may be on the horizon.”

Born in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, the 52-year-old Musk had bought Twitter for $44 billion on October 4, 2022, and also owns some globally-renowned brands like Space X, Tesla and Boeing Company etc. When he acquired Twitter, Musk had famously tweeted: “The Bird is freed and let the good times roll.”