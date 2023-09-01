SC dismisses ECP review plea against Punjab polls order

Policemen sit beside Pakistan's Supreme Court building during a hearing in Islamabad on April 6, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking a reconsideration of its April 4 judgment to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and including Justices Ijazul Ahsen and Munib Akhtar, unanimously rejected the ECP’s review plea. Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial said that the court can intervene in cases of constitutional violations.

The ECP had filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s April 4 order, which set May 14 as the date for Punjab’s elections.

The ECP argued that the authority to set election dates does not rest with the superior courts under the Constitution; such power is vested elsewhere in the Constitution, beyond the jurisdiction of a court of law. In the earlier April 4 ruling, the court had declared the ECP’s March 22, 2023, decision to postpone Punjab’s election until October 8 as unconstitutional. The court established May 14 as the new election date, asserting that neither the Constitution nor the law permit the Commission to extend election dates beyond the 90-day period specified in Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

In a detailed judgment on August 4, the court had said that it was the ECP’s responsibility to conduct elections for the public, political parties, and voters. The court had stressed that the ECP lacked the authority to extend election dates.

Justice Munib Akhtar, in a 25-page explanation, had highlighted that the affected parties were not just the formal petitioners but also the entire electorate of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, asserting their fundamental rights as per Article 17 of the Constitution. The court had observed that the Commission serves as a forum to uphold the core principles of constitutional democracy, guided by the Constitution’s election imperative.

During the recent hearing, counsel for the ECP Sajeel Shahryar Swati sought to raise new points following the detailed judgment. He claimed that recent amendments to the Election Act had empowered the ECP to set election dates. Justice Munib Akhtar reminded him that the ongoing proceedings were a review, not the main case, and urged him to focus on addressing errors in the main judgment.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen reaffirmed that passing a law couldn’t alter the constitutional mandate of holding elections within 90 days. He said that the ECP could not postpone elections for more than 90 days. Sajeel Swati argued for exceptions to the 90-day limit but faced questions about how the ECP could grant itself relaxation while Article 218(3) of the Constitution obligated timely elections.

Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial said that the court would intervene if the Constitution was violated.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen raised the question of whether free and fair elections could be ensured for the full five-year term, implying that constitutional obligations remained despite legal changes.

The counsel conceded that the 90-day period couldn’t be exceeded for holding elections but contended that Article 254 of the Constitution allowed for delays under certain circumstances. The review petition was unanimously dismissed by the court.