Zardari calls party leaders’ meeting in Dubai

Pakistani opposition leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari (L) speaks during a press conference on March 8, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the party’s senior leaders in Dubai to assess the country’s political situation in the wake of countrywide demonstrations against inflation and the inflated power bills.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is already in Dubai. Zardari is expected to hold important consultations with the party leaders to decide the party’s final course of action in the given situation.

Sources said a couple of leaders from Punjab had also been invited and there would also be individual meetings with some leaders.

It is worthy to note that the PPP is demanding elections within 90 days and has made it clear to the Election Commission in its last meeting that it stood with the constitution that clearly mentions that the elections should be held within 90 days.

Sources said the PPP’s Central Executive Committee is also expected to be meet in Lahore next week on the return of Zardari and Bilawal.