KP varsities raise fees to meet expenses

PESHAWAR: The public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had revised the fee structure under different heads and made a substantial increase in the fees to meet the expenses.

According to officials Islamia College University (ICU), Peshawar University, Agriculture University Peshawar and Khyber Medical University (KMU) had increased fees under different heads.

An official document of ICU revealed that the varsity administration had increased the hostel fee to Rs 3000 while the fee for pre-medical open merit had been fixed at Rs 45465. Similarly, the KMU had also notified an increase in examination fees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the public sector universities in the province were facing a critical financial crisis and the four major universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Islamia College University (ICU), Peshawar University, Agriculture University Peshawar had recently written a letter to the Chief Minister KP regarding the issue.