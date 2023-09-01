Imran still stands disqualified: legal experts

MULTAN: Senior lawyers say that the suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence does not mean that the sentence has been remitted. As long as the sentence remains in place, Imran will remain disqualified.

Legal experts Maunawar Noor Khan and Syed Talib Raza Abidi, in their professional opinion on the court decision, said that the Toshakhana case will continue as before, except that according to the law, granting bail is a routine court matter if the convict has a sentence of less than three years.

They said: “According to Article 62H of the Constitution, if the punishment of the accused is more than two years, then he becomes disqualified. Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years under Section 426 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which clearly means that his disqualification is established and sustained. The suspension of the sentence is only for as long as the matter is pending before the Court of Appeals.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has already disqualified Imran Khan for five years under Article 62H in light of the decision of the Additional Sessions Judge, which remains in place. Imran Khan has been disqualified as per the Election Commission’s order under two provisions of the constitutional articles: Article 62P, which applies to the remaining term of his seat, and Article 62H, which applies to the Sessions Judge Islamabad. The Islamabad order prescribes a five-year disqualification.”