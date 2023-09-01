PHC moved against taxes in power bills

PESHAWAR: A writ petition has been filed at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) challenging the inclusion of several taxes in electricity bills and provision of free electricity to government officers.

Aminur Rehman Yousafzai Advocate in his petition has made WAPDA, NEPRA, Discos, Water and Power division and federal government as party in the petition.The petitioner has pleaded that the people had been suffering due to high inflation while the Wapda officials were torturing them through different tactics.

The writ petition said that the power generation in the country was more than the requirement but the consumers were not only facing electricity shortage but had also received inflated bills. The Wapda had made arrangements to collect money from the general public through the inclusion of various taxes in the bills, it said, adding the consumers could not afford to pay these taxes.

It had claimed that Wapda was directed to remove all taxes from the electricity bills. It also demanded an immediate halt to the provision of free electricity to all government officials. It demanded an end to the meter rent being collected in the bills and transformer repair charges from the consumers.