150 complaints lodged with NAB at public forum

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday heard about 150 complainants at an open forum and issued appropriate orders on the spot.

Director General NAB KP Waqar Ahmad Chauhan had organised the open public forum in Hayatabad. Other officials of the NAB KP were also present on the occasion. An official communique said the complaints pertaining to bribery, criminal breach of trust, cheating public at large and abetment were lodged.

Most of the complaints were related to various housing schemes which were not delivering their promises despite the lapse of many years. About 69 complaints were regarding Regi Model Town.

The DG ordered OI/c CVC to put up the complaint in an upcoming complaint scrutiny meeting for appropriate action and taking up matters with the departments and officials concerned.About 30 complaints were lodged about Zarak Garden Mardan, Zohaib Garden Mardan, City Residencia Peshawar and other housing societies.

The DG ordered the CIT and prosecution wing of the NAB to look into the matter. Complaints were also registered regarding online scam. The DG ordered the CIT to look into grievances of the complainants. The DG also instructed the Directors of NAB KP to hold a meeting with all regulatory departments relating to housing societies.

The DG urged the general public to invest their hard earned money cautiously and ask for NOC, etc, from regulators in the housing sector.