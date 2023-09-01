MoU inked Strategies to be developed to counter extremism

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between the two organisations to develop strategies for countering violent extremism, empowering youth, and promoting peace and resilience in the KP target districts.

The MoU was inked between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCECVE) and Society for the Advancement of Nature, Justice and Health (SANJH) Pakistan.

Chief Coordination Officer of KPCECVE Dr. Ayaz Khan and Abbas Mehar, Chief Executive Officer of SANJH inked the MoU during a well-attended ceremony held at the department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence and Countering Violent Extremism.

The senior officials of KPCVE and SANJH attended the ceremony as well. Dr Ayaz Khan highlighted the role and efforts of KPCECVE for the promotion of peace and tolerance in the society. “SANJH will collaborate with KPCECVE to develop a comprehensive programmatic strategy titled Road map to Resilience,” he added.

“This strategy will be based on localized data and insights, aiming to address the drivers of violent extremism in the target districts and promote inclusivity and diversity among youth,” he added. Dr Ayaz said that under the MoU, the fellowship programmes would be organized for students and faculty in FATA University, Kohat University of Science and Technology, University of Karak, University of Bannu, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan and University of Peshawar to promote peace and harmony in society.

This Fellowship program is meant for students of postgraduate level or above as well as faculty of these universities.The eligibility and selection criteria for these fellowship programmes will be developed by the parties on mutual understanding and in line with the fundamentals of KPCECVE. Workshops and community engagement will be conducted to promote peace and initiate consensus within the community where all stakeholders and participants exchange their ideas and thoughts effectively for preventing violent extremism.

Abbas Mehar of SANJH lauded the efforts of KPCVE for the promotion of peace and harmony.“SANJH will provide all possible support and cooperation to KPCECVE to develop and air radio spots, radio magazine shows, television commercials (TVCs) and talk shows. These media components will raise awareness regarding the efforts of KPCECVE to promote a message of peace and tolerance,” he elaborated.