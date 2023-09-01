QWP stages protest against hike in power tariff

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Thursday staged a protest against the increase in electricity prices and the implementation of cruel taxes and inflation.

Led by the provincial chairman of the party, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, the QWP workers and leaders started the rally from GT Road and reached Yadgar Square after passing through various roads.

The QWP activists were carrying banners with slogans against the increase in electricity bills. The speakers said that the people cannot afford to pay extra bills and the decision should be withdrawn and full relief should be given to the public in the face of inflation.

Sikandar Sherpao said that strikes and protests would be held in all the districts of the province. He said that the new wave of inflation due to the huge increase in the prices of electricity and petroleum products had affected every section of the society.

He called for the formation of an inquiry commission to control line losses and said that in therecent period there had been a huge increase in electricity prices, including 48 to 50 percent tax on electricity bills.

“Our province is producing electricity at a low cost and in abundance but despite this the people here are having to buy expensive electricity on the one hand and on the other hand they are facing unfair load shedding of electricity for hours,” he added. He said that Rs2 per unit was generated in the province while it was being sold to the public at Rs50 to Rs55.

Qaumi Watan Party Provincial Senior Vice-Chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan, Provincial Vice-Chairman Hashim Khan, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Dr. Farooq Afzal, City District Peshawar Chairman Shakeel Wahidullah Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.