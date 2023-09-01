Journalists condemn arrest, torture of colleague

MINGORA: The journalists’ community on Thursday condemned the arrest and torture on their senior colleague.

The district administration had arrested local journalist Fayyaz Zafar under 3-maintenance of order and was allegedly later tortured at the deputy commissioner office on Wednesday.He was later shifted to prison, which sent a wave of resentment among the journalist fraternity.

However, a delegation comprising lawyers, journalist and elders, including District Bar Association president Muhammad Saeed Khan advocate, Malakand Union of Journalists president Shahzad Alam, former minister Wajid Ali Khan, ex-lawmaker Muhammad Amin, Swat Press Club chairman Rafiullah, president Essa Khankhel and others held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Wazir and District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan and apprised them of the issue.