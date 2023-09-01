Two alleged terrorists killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two alleged terrorists were killed and seven others managed to escape after an encounter during an intelligence-based operation in Juma Khan Khwar Regi in the provincial capital in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said the CTD conducted an intelligence- based operation on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, who were planning to carry out an attack somewhere in Peshawar.

The official said the terrorists opened fire on the police party that triggered an exchange of fire. Two terrorists were killed and the others managed to escape, he added.Hand grenades and automatic weapons were recovered from the place, the official said, adding, the police were conducting raids to arrest the escaped terrorists.