CSO provides solace and support to Christians in Jaranwala

PESHAWAR: A team of Sahara Foundation, the Peshawar-based civil society organization, has returned from Jaranwala town of the Faisalabad district of Punjab after visiting the Christian community members who were affected by violence in the recent past.

A communication said the organization, founded and headed by Samia Gill, has been working since 2017 for minorities, widows, orphans and differently abled people.Samia Gill, the chairperson of the organisation, led the team to the affected town to express solidarity with the distressed population.

The team not only provided physical assistance but also emotional and mental support to the affected families.“The Sahara Foundation team travelled almost 480 kilometers to help Christian brothers and sisters and for the greater cause of humanity,” said Samia Gill while speaking at a meeting arranged in the office to debrief the participants about the visit to Jaranwala.

She said the visit was aimed at providing solace and support - cash and food items — to the Christian families affected by the violence that also saw the burning of churches and houses.

The Sahara Foundation chief said the team carried a message of empathy and unity. “We visited the torched churches and houses of the community either destroyed or damaged during the violence,” she said.

Samia Gill said the team members spent time with the families who had lost homes and their presence gave a ray of hope to the people. Talking of the needs of the affected population in Jaranwala as observed during the visit, she said the people there needed food, clothes and proper dwellings to live in the sweltering heat.

She said as a society, it was our collective duty to extend a helping hand and contribute to the greater cause of humanity.Samia Gill said the team members also participated in a special prayer session arranged at a Sunday Mass.

“Prayers were offered not only for the affected families of Jaranwala town but also for the entire Pakistani nation,” said the Sahara Foundation chief.