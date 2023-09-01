2 held for running illegal LPG and petrol agencies

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.
According to the police spokesman, Gunjmandi and Gujar Khan police arrested two namely Salman and Hamad Gul for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies. Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added. He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.
